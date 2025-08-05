A Central New York chiropractor with ties to professional sports teams in Syracuse is facing serious criminal charges after allegedly sending explicit photos to a 14-year-old girl.

56-year-old Theodore A. Baldini was arrested on July 24 after an investigation by Attica Police, who say he exchanged inappropriate messages with the teen over Snapchat between November 2024 and January 2025. Investigators say Baldini sent several full-body nude images of himself after meeting the girl online.

Baldini is the executive managing partner of Seneca Chiropractic & Family Wellness, which operates four offices across the Syracuse area. According to publicly available information, he has worked with professional athletes and teams, including the Syracuse Mets and Syracuse Crunch. Both organizations say those relationships have ended.

In addition to the criminal investigation, the case has been referred to the New York State Education Department, which could impact Baldini’s professional license. Records show he’s been a licensed chiropractor in New York since 2020 and holds a master’s degree in applied clinical nutrition, as well as credentials in sports chiropractic medicine.

Baldini is currently charged with:

First-degree dissemination of indecent material to minors (a felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (a misdemeanor)

He was released on an appearance ticket and is expected to appear in village court.