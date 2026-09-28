A terrifying school bus incident occurred in Central New York last week after a 4-year-old girl was briefly dragged when her backpack became caught in the bus doors.

Thankfully, the little girl was not physically injured.

4-Year-Old Dragged About 15 Feet

According to WSYR-TV, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon on Follett Road in Martville and involved a pre-kindergarten student in the Cato-Meridian Central School District.

The child's grandmother and legal guardian told WSYR she was waiting outside with her husband as the school bus arrived.

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Two other children reportedly exited the bus before the 4-year-old began making her way down the steps. As she got off, the bus doors closed while part of her backpack was still inside.

The bus then began moving with the child outside and her backpack trapped in the doors.

New York State Police later determined the bus traveled approximately 15 feet before the driver realized what had happened and stopped.

The girl's grandparents ran after the bus trying to get the driver's attention.

Child Was Not Physically Injured

According to WSYR, the family took the girl to urgent care following the incident. She was not physically injured.

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Her grandfather also called 911, and New York State Police investigated what happened. Police reviewed video captured by cameras on the school bus and spoke with those involved.

The family told WSYR the driver has not been on the child's bus route since the incident. The district has not publicly commented on the driver's employment status because it is a personnel matter.

No Criminal Charges Will Be Filed

New York State Police said no criminal charges will be filed against the bus driver. The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office also reviewed the incident and declined prosecution.

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The Cato-Meridian Central School District is conducting its own administrative investigation.

School District Reviewing Incident

The Cato-Meridian Central School District acknowledged the incident and said it became aware of what happened Wednesday afternoon.

The district said it is reviewing the circumstances and cooperating with law enforcement. It also said procedures have been put in place to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

The district said it cannot discuss individual personnel matters.

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