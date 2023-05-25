4 CNY Beaches To Visit This Memorial Day Weekend

This coming Monday is Memorial Day 2023, which for many places across the country serves as the kickoff weekend to tourism season. Americans across the state of New York and nationwide are preparing to flock to the nation's coasts for a weekend at the beach, as well as local lakes and bodies of water for a place to relax and cool off.

If you're like me and enjoy a beach getaway, I've got 4 beaches in central New York for you to check out and take a dip that are open this weekend!

1. Sylvan Beach

Location: 3100 Vienna Rd, Sylvan Beach, NY 13157

An amazing summer getaway spot, Sylvan Beach is your go-to location for picturesque views and a beautiful, well-kept beach. The surrounding village of Sylvan Beach is bursting with a plethora good restaurants, natural scenery, and things to do.

2. Verona Beach

Location: 6541 Lakeshore Rd, S Verona Beach, NY 13162

Nestled into Verona State Park, this beach on the Oneida Lake is surrounded by biking and hiking trails, camp grounds, and playgrounds, making it the optimal summer spot for the whole family. There's something there for everyone!

3. Glimmerglass State Park

Location: 1527 County Rd 31, Cooperstown, NY 13326 *opens Saturday 5/27*

Situated on the Otsego Lake, this beach is picturesque with mountainside views, and a perfect spot for kayaking. It is kid-friendly and well-kept, and the perfect spot for exploring nature at its finest!

4. Delta Lake

Location: Delta Lake State Park, Westernville, NY 13486

This state park on Delta Lake features natural attractions for the whole family! With camping areas, hiking trails, and picnic tables galore alongside the lake's breath-taking beachside views, this beach has room for everyone!

