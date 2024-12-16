New York classrooms are about to get cooler. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new law requiring schools to establish plans to manage extreme heat, setting a clear temperature cap for classrooms and other learning spaces. This legislation, welcomed by parents, teachers, and unions alike, aims to prioritize student health, safety, and learning conditions.

Extreme heat in schools has long been a concern for educators and families. With summer temperatures rising year after year, many classrooms across the state have been described as stifling and unbearable, especially in older school buildings that lack air conditioning or proper ventilation. Some classrooms rely on small fans or open windows, which often provide little relief. Teachers have reported students struggling to concentrate, sweating through lessons, and in some cases experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion. The problem is exacerbated in urban districts, where crowded classrooms can make the heat even more intense.

New Law Ensures Cooler Classrooms in New York Schools

The legislation sets an 88-degree maximum temperature for classrooms and support service areas, requiring schools to take action when temperatures hit 82 degrees. Measures include providing water breaks, turning off electronics and overhead lights, using fans, and opening windows where possible. If temperatures remain too high, schools must relocate students and staff to cooler spaces where feasible.

Governor Hochul’s move builds on her broader commitment to addressing extreme heat statewide. Earlier this year, her administration released the Extreme Heat Action Plan, focusing on protecting at-risk communities from rising temperatures.

