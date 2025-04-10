Chobani Founder To Speak At Utica University Graduation

Utica University has announced that Hamdi Ulukaya, the visionary founder and CEO of Chobani, will be the featured speaker at this year’s undergraduate commencement ceremony on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Ulukaya’s journey from a sheep-farming village in Turkey to becoming the head of America’s top-selling yogurt brand is a story of grit, heart, and purpose-driven success.

From Immigrant to Industry Leader

Ulukaya came to the U.S. in 1994 with just a few dollars in his pocket, hoping to learn English and explore new opportunities. It was during a visit to upstate New York that he found something unexpectedly familiar: small farms and tight-knit communities that reminded him of home.

A decade later, he took a leap of faith and purchased a defunct yogurt plant in South Edmeston, NY, with a loan from the Small Business Administration. In 2007, Chobani was born. Within five years, Chobani had skyrocketed to the top of the U.S. yogurt market. But Ulukaya’s impact goes far beyond food.

A Leader With a Heart for Humanity

Under his leadership, Chobani has become a model for socially responsible business. The company pays wages well above the federal minimum, offers employees ownership stakes, and focuses heavily on giving back, from addressing child hunger to supporting refugees, immigrants, and veterans.

Utica University will also award Ulukaya the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, recognizing his ongoing efforts to use business as a force for good.

His nonprofit organization, the Tent Partnership for Refugees, has helped connect major employers across the globe with refugees in need of work and stability. With over 400 partner companies, Tent is actively changing the lives of thousands through job placement and support.

Ulukaya has received international recognition for his humanitarian efforts, including being named an Eminent Advocate by the UN Refugee Agency, receiving the UN Foundation Global Leadership Award, and being appointed a UN SDG Advocate.

Utica University Ceremony Details

The undergraduate commencement ceremony will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the Adirondack Bank Center. The graduate ceremony will be held earlier the same day, at 10:00 a.m., in the same location.

