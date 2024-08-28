Children’s Power Wheels Demo Derby Coming To Central New York

The juice boxes are chilled, the helmets are oversized, and the Power Wheels are locked and loaded. A Children’s Power Wheels Demo Derby is coming to Central New York.

Herkimer County Fair Grounds is hosting a Fall Demolition Derby on September 21st. Part of that celebration will be the children's Power Wheels demo derby. Here are the rules and regulations according to the fair grounds website:

RULES & REGULATIONS

- Children 3-10 may participate -2 age groups 3-5 & 6-10

- Any regular electric power wheel allowed but must have doors

- Helmets, long sleeves, long pants, and boots or sneakers required

- All doors & Tailgates must be strapped shut -no sharp edges - use zip ties or duct tape

- Tires must be covered with duct tape to prevent breaking & must be a stock tire

- The vehicle is allowed to have 6, 10, 12 volt battery & must be secured & sealed away from the child & can’t be mounted on the passenger seat

- Decorative changes can be allowed but no reinforcements

- Only the Participant will be allowed in the show area when the derby starts

All participants will receive a prize and a special award will be given out for the best decorated power wheel in each division. If you're interested in signing up, you can check out the fair's website HERE.

You'll see plenty of Lightning McQueen Power Wheels attempting to go but stuck on that patch of grass, Barbie Jeeps absolutely tearing up the track at a mind-boggling three miles per hour, and kids of course trying to figure out how to turn left.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams