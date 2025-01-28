Child Tax Credit: When New Yorkers Can Expect Their Refund

For most New Yorkers, filing electronically and opting for direct deposit means you can expect your federal tax refund within 21 days. However, if you claimed the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) or Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), you should plan for a longer wait.

When To Expect Your Refund

According to the IRS, refunds for the Additional Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit won’t begin being issued until March 3, however, there is a chance some filers could get their refund early. The delay applies to your entire refund, not just the part related to these credits.

Opting for direct deposit can help speed up the process, but weekends, holidays, and any issues with your return could still cause delays. The refund delay is due to a federal law requiring extra time for security checks to verify taxpayer identities. If the IRS needs additional information from you, they’ll send a letter.

Read More: New Yorkers Can Now Claim Pet Tax: What You Need To Know

The IRS expects to process over 140 million individual 2024 tax returns nationwide ahead of the April 15 filing deadline. The IRS has begun accepting and processing submissions.

Starting February 22, you’ll be able to check the status of your refund using the IRS’s Where’s My Refund? tool.

10 Weird Tax Write Offs In New York The IRS Says Is Legal Here’s a look at 10 of the most unusual tax deductions the IRS has allowed according to AARP Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

8 Things You Think You Can Write Off On Your Taxes, But Can't In New York Gallery Credit: Brett Alan