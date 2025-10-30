A frightening incident has sparked concern after a 4-year-old child was found walking along the New York State Thruway while Child Protective Services (CPS) was conducting a welfare check at the child’s home.

Child Found Walking on I-90 at Dusk

According to New York State Police, a driver spotted the young child walking on the shoulder of Interstate 90 west near Silver Creek around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The motorist pulled over, called 911, and stayed with the child to prevent them from entering traffic.

CPS Was at the Home When Parents Realized Child Was Missing

While the child was walking along the Thruway, CPS workers had arrived for an unannounced visit at the child’s home in Silver Creek. During the visit, the parents realized the 4-year-old was missing.

CPS searched the property and noticed flashing emergency lights on the Thruway, which ultimately led them to learn about the incident.

State Police later confirmed the child was not injured.

Parents Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Troopers identified the parents as 31-year-old Robert Lyman and 30-year-old Mikayla Miller. Both were arrested Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor under New York State law.

Their home is located near the Thruway, making it possible for the child to access the interstate.

Will CPS Remove the Child From the Home?

It has not yet been confirmed whether CPS removed the child from the home following the incident. However, officials say the agency is currently working with the family to ensure the child’s safety moving forward.

