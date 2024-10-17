Big Savings! This Is The Cheapest Grocery Store In New York

Where is the cheapest grocery store in all of New York State? What store is it?

If you're looking to keep some extra cash in your wallet, there's one supermarket in New York that's cheaper than all the rest and it has 133 locations throughout New York so you're sure to find one not too far from where you live.

Ramsey Solutions found that 58% of Americans are spending more on groceries this year over last year. Food prices have jumped 2.6% this past year. They decided to try and find the cheapest grocery stores in America. Luckily for us, especially in Central and Upstate New York, there are plenty of locations for the number one choice:

What Is The Cheapest Grocery Store In New York State?

Ramsey has declared for 2024 the cheapest grocery store is Aldi:

Originally from Germany, Aldi is famous for their ruthless cost-cutting strategies. These mean a bit more work for you, but it’s all about keeping their small staff super efficient so you can have super savings."

So how do they keep prices so low? One strategy is the fact that Aldi has customers rent and return their own shopping carts, clerks don’t bag your groceries, and Aldi doesn't offer free bags. They suggest if you're looking to save, shop Aldi for the following: baking supplies, fresh produce, wine, chocolate, cheese, and canned goods (which can be as low as $0.65 per can).

Walmart did come in at number 7 on their list. Walmart is known for the basics, but they’ve honestly got you covered on pretty much everything. You can check out the complete list online here.

