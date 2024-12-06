Experience the Best of Christmas in Central New York
Your Ultimate Guide to Central New York Christmas Events
Festival of Trees and Light
- When: Dec. 7–15
- Where: Everson Museum of Art, Syracuse
Stroll through a winter wonderland filled with beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, and seasonal décor. Admission: $17 general, $10 for members, and $5 for children under 12.
Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival
- When: Dec. 7 & 8
- Where: Nottingham High School, Syracuse
Shop unique handmade crafts, enjoy live entertainment, and support a raffle and silent auction.
Lights on the Lake
- When: Now through Jan. 13
- Where: Onondaga Lake Park, Liverpool
Drive through two miles of enchanting holiday displays like Fantasy Forest and North Pole Station. Admission: $10–$20 per vehicle.
Liverpool Tree Lighting
- When: Dec. 8
- Where: Johnson Park, Liverpool
Celebrate with ice sculpting, horse-drawn carriage rides, and Santa arriving on a firetruck to light the tree. Cocoa, cookies, and goodie bags await!
Christmas at Lorenzo
- When: Dec. 12–15
- Where: Lorenzo State Historic Site, Cazenovia
Celebrate 50 years of tradition with mansion tours, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and live music. Admission: $6 adults, $2 children under 12.
Christmas Around the World Concert
- When: Dec. 8
- Where: Oneida High School Auditorium, Oneida
Enjoy holiday music from around the globe performed by the Oneida Area Civic Chorale. Tickets: $10.
Sounds of the Season Concert
- When: Dec. 15
- Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Auburn
This free concert features holiday classics performed by the Auburn Chamber Orchestra and Genesee Street Voices. Donations appreciated.
The Polar Express Train Ride
- When: Now through Dec. 22
- Where: Union Station, Utica
All aboard for a magical train ride featuring hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit from Santa. Tickets: $39–$68.
Holiday Wonderland Featuring CirqOvation
- When: Dec. 12
- Where: Downtown Syracuse
This visually stunning performance combines acrobatics, music, and holiday cheer. Tickets: $22 adults, free for kids under 18.
Holiday Nights at the Zoo
- When: Dec. 13–21 (select dates)
- Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, Syracuse
Stroll through twinkling light displays and enjoy live music, all while sipping hot chocolate. Tickets start at $8.
Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
- When: Dec. 8
- Where: North Syracuse Community Center, North Syracuse
Celebrate with a parade, a tree lighting, and a craft fair. Santa will be there!
✉️ Santa Letter Drop-Off
- When: Dec. 8
- Where: MOVE Real Estate, North Syracuse
Santa will personally collect letters. Bring an unwrapped toy for a gift and enjoy hot chocolate and candy canes.
Camden Holiday Stroll and Santa in the Park
- When: Dec. 13
- Where: Camden Village Park, Camden
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive on a firetruck for a festive evening of photos, refreshments, and horse-drawn carriage rides.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- When: Through Jan. 5
- Where: Syracuse Stage, Syracuse
The timeless musical that brings the holiday magic to life. Tickets start at $30.
Christmas Craft & Holiday Market
- When: Dec. 13–15
- Where: NY State Fairgrounds, Syracuse
Shop thousands of unique holiday items from local and regional vendors. Admission: $7 for adults, free for kids under 12.
Jungle Bells: Drive-Thru Experience
- When: Dec. 18
- Where: Animal Adventure Park, Harpursville
Drive through a mile-long holiday light display for $20 per vehicle.
Northern Lights Drive-Thru
- When: Now through Jan. 1
- Where: Evans Mills Raceway Park, Evans Mills
Enjoy a dazzling drive-through holiday light show. Tickets: $20–$75 per vehicle.
❄️ Winter Wonderland of Lights
- When: Now through Jan. 1
- Where: The Wild Animal Park, Chittenango
Walk through beautiful light displays while visiting cold-tolerant zoo animals. Tickets: $16.99–$19.99.
Clinton Fire Department Musically Automated Light Display
- When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 22, 6–9 p.m.
- Where: 3314 Post St., Clinton, NY
Central NY's first-ever musically automated light show that allows guests to stay as long as they wish. Santa visits on Dec. 8,15, and 22. Admission: $10 per car.
Central New York has countless ways to get in the holiday spirit. Bundle up, grab the hot cocoa, and enjoy the magic of Christmas!
