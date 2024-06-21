Discover Central New York’s Best Summer Deals with the 2024 Fun Card

Summer is here, and you're looking for affordable family fun. Nothing beats the Central New York Seize The Deal Fun Card. $600 in savings is no joke.

With the 2024 Summer Fun Card, we've collected amazing activities from local businesses so you can take advantage of the best summer has to offer for one low price- $99. Seriously, $99.

Each business on the card offers a unique and fun attraction for you and yours to enjoy. Here's a look at each offer:

Get Air Trampoline Park

One Hour Pass for Family of Four

*Get Air Socks Required

- Get Air Trampoline Park has thousands of square feet of wall-to-wall trampolines for jumping, bouncing, and flipping for hours of fun! Their Open Court is a massive space with side-by-side trampolines where everyone can jump around. You’ll find vertical trampolines, a trampoline dodgeball area, and individual trampolines in the Main Court. Or get some serious air to dunk a slamball or launch into a foam pit in their trampoline lanes!

Side Kicks Karate Wellness

One Month of Classes for One Child

- The Side Kicks Karate Wellness team goes beyond teaching children mere physical techniques; they instill confidence and focus that extend far beyond the realm of kicking and punching. Their classes are designed to build life skills, empowering children to develop healthy habits and make the right choices. Sidekicks nurtures a sense of self-assurance and concentration, laying a foundation for personal growth. Click here to pre-register.

Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo

Admission for Four People

- Located in Rome, New York, Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo offers engaging animal interactions with fun activities for kids of all ages. Fort Rickey is home to a variety of native and exotic animals, many of which are featured in daily hands-on educational presentations. All the animals living here are pampered, loved, and provided with everything they need for their physical and mental well-being.

Peterpaul Recreation Park

Three Games of Laser Tag for Four People

- Prepare to be blown away by their massive, surround-sound arena! Laser Tag at Peterpaul Recreation Park has the latest technology and equipment, and they give you the ability to track your stats on your own smartphone with their Call Sign Live app.

Copper City Billiards

Two Hours of Table Time for Four Players Plus $15 Cafe Credit

- If you're looking for a fun night out, Copper City Billiards in Rome is where you need to be! With plenty of Diamond Pro Am pool tables, a comfortable atmosphere, good food, and cold drinks, Copper City Billiards is an excellent place to relax with friends or play a spirited game of pool.

Skate-A-While Longer

Admission for Four People Including Skate Rental

*Valid only: Wednesday 7-9 PM, Friday & Saturday 7-10 PM, Saturday & Sunday 1-4 PM

- Come in to see the new and improved Skate-A-While Longer! The updates include the arcade, new lighting, and sound systems. It's an awesome destination for some laps around the rink and birthday parties for all ages. Don't forget that the snack bar is now open for all sessions and making their very own pizzas!

Vista Lanes Bowling Center

One Game for a Group of Four With Shoes

- Operating in Yorkville, NY for over 70 years, Vista Lanes is a family and group-friendly place perfect for hosting birthdays and corporate parties. Nothing encourages team building like knocking down a few pins! They also have summer and fall leagues to join. Between strikes, you can enjoy their full bar and restaurant, open during their regular hours. Come join the fun today!

The Family Fun Factory

Admission for a Family of Four

*Socks required. Signed waiver required. Additional attractions (Laser Tag, VR, and Arcade) not included in admission.

- Allow your child’s imagination to run wild in their two playgrounds at the Family Fun Factory! From the slides and trampolines to the obstacles, your child will have endless fun.

Pinz Bowl

One Game of Bowling for a Family of Four & $10 Arcade Card Per Person

*Shoe rental not included. Valid at New Hartford location only.

- Come knock down some pins with the family at Pinz Bowl! With great food, fun, and an outdoor patio, you'll wanna return with loved ones again and again. And don't forget their arcade with classics like Space Invaders, The World's Largest PacMan, and Skeeball plus cutting-edge player experiences like Halo: Firestorm Raven, The Walking Dead, Connect 4 Hoops, and more.

