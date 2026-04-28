A New York campground is getting national attention after landing near the top at number 2, on the 2026 list of the best glamping destinations in the country.

What Makes This New York Glamping Spot Stand Out

Located in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains, Sun Retreats Birchwood Acres is a family-friendly destination that blends outdoor adventure with resort-style amenities.

Guests can stay in cozy cabins or traditional campsites while enjoying features like:

A fully stocked four-acre lake with fishing docks

Paddleboat rentals and waterfront access

An interactive water zone for kids

Pool, hot tub, and sauna

Outdoor theater, arcade, and sports courts

The campground is designed to create a mix of relaxation and entertainment.

Why Glamping Is Booming in New York and Beyond

Glamping continues to trend as more travelers look for outdoor experiences without sacrificing comfort.

Read More: Black Bear Climbs Tree in Albany, Released in Catskills

The Campspot Awards analyzed tons of data, including guest reviews, amenities, and booking trends, to determine the top parks across North America.

Planning a Glamping Getaway in New York

With peak travel season approaching, this recognition could make the Catskills campground an even hotter destination for summer and fall trips.

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Whether you’re looking for a weekend escape or a family vacation, glamping spots like Sun Retreats Birchwood Acres offer a way to experience the outdoors without giving up modern comforts.

Most Unique Glamping Experiences in New York State Most Unique Glamping Experiences in New York State Gallery Credit: Airbnb