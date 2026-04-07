There are some things you just don’t expect to hear happening in your community… and this is one of them.

Police are investigating after multiple veterans’ plaques were stolen from a local cemetery.

Veterans’ Plaques Stolen from Lenox Rural Cemetery

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a larceny involving veteran memorial plaques at Lenox Rural Cemetery on Nelson Road in Canastota.

Officials say 10 bronze plaques were removed from headstones, but when they were taken is unknown.

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Each plaque measures about 24 inches long, 12 inches wide, and nearly an inch thick, weighing roughly 18 pounds each.

These aren’t small items someone could just slip into a pocket, they’re heavy, noticeable, and meant to honor those who served.

Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Help

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about the theft to come forward.

If you know anything, or saw anything suspicious, you’re urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 366-2311.

Even small details could help piece together what happened.

Facts To Know About Veterans Day Gallery Credit: DreDay