Help Support Breast Cancer Awareness In Central New York

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Fit Body Boot Camp in Whitesboro and Clinton is stepping up with their annual "Burpees for Boobies" Challenge to support Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Led by Lisa Briggs, this event encourages local businesses and organizations to participate in a fun, fitness-based fundraiser. For every dollar donated, participants complete one burpee (a full-body strength exercise involving a squat, plank, and jump). If burpees aren’t your thing, donations are still welcome, and the Fit Body team will take on the burpees for you. All donations go towards raising awareness and supporting breast cancer research and treatment efforts. You can donate through Venmo online here.

Breast cancer is a significant issue in New York State. According to the CDC, approximately 16,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually in New York, and over 2,500 die from the disease each year. “Burpees for Boobies” not only raise essential funds, but also highlight the importance of early detection and continued research.

Again, for those unfamiliar, a burpee is a dynamic exercise that works multiple muscle groups. It starts from a standing position, transitioning into a squat, then into a plank, and finishes with a jump. This high-intensity movement helps improve strength, endurance, and cardiovascular health, making it a popular challenge for fitness events.

By participating in or donating to "Burpees for Boobies," the community can come together to make a positive impact in the fight against breast cancer while staying active and engaged. To join or donate, visit the Venmo link and help make a difference this October.

New York Landmarks Light Up in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bridges and landmarks light up in pink all across New York state for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams