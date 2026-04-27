The Village of Boonville Police Department is investigating multiple incidents of theft and vandalism at the Boonville BYAA facility, a community space that serves local youth baseball and softball programs.

According to police, the first incident occurred overnight between April 19 and April 20, when unknown individuals stole three keys from motorized equipment used to maintain the baseball fields.

Clubhouse Break-In Leaves Damage and Missing Equipment

A second incident was reported the following night, April 20 into April 21, when suspects forced their way into the facility’s clubhouse. Police say the door was damaged during the break-in, and several items were stolen, including a Milwaukee M18 cordless leaf blower kit, a high-output battery, a bolt cutter, and a manual battery charger.

Contractor Trailer Also Hit in Boonville Theft Spree

At or around the same time, a contractor’s equipment trailer parked on the property was also broken into. Authorities say a significant amount of valuable equipment was taken, including approximately 20 DeWalt batteries, 11 Milwaukee batteries, multiple impact tools, finish nailers, saws, a multi-tool, and a Honda 2000-watt generator.

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Impact on Boonville Youth Sports and Community Volunteers

The Boonville BYAA facility plays a critical role in supporting youth sports in the community and is largely run by volunteers. Officials say the stolen equipment represents a major financial setback, as the organization operates on a limited budget and relies heavily on its tools to maintain the fields and facilities.

Police Ask for Public Help in Boonville Break-In Investigation

In response to the incidents, security cameras are now being installed at the park. The Village of Boonville Police Department is asking anyone with information about the break-ins or stolen equipment to come forward.

Anyone with tips can call 315-338-2888 or email police@villageofboonvilleny.com. Authorities say all information can be kept confidential.

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