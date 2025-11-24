As temperatures begin to drop across Central New York, one local animal sanctuary is facing a critical challenge: keeping dozens of animals warm as winter settles in.

Spirit Animal Sanctuary in Boonville currently cares for 78 dogs and five cats, but the buildings on the property do not have sufficient heating. Right now, the only warmth in the kennels comes from a collection of small portable heaters scattered throughout the space, far from enough as the coldest months approach.

The sanctuary recently received a donation of five industrial-strength heating units, but there’s a major roadblock: they have no way to install them.

A Community Call for Skilled Help

With dozens of dogs relying on the sanctuary for safety and comfort, staff and volunteers are hoping someone in the community can step in before winter becomes dangerous.

If you or someone you know is a licensed contractor willing to donate labor or expertise, the sanctuary can be contacted at 631-379-2254.

