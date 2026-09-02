You don’t have to wait until next summer to tap into the Boilermaker volunteer spirit.

As preparations begin for the historic 50th running of the Boilermaker Road Race, volunteers are also needed to help with several community events happening across Central New York this fall.

Help With the Sitrin Riggie Run and Riggie Fest

Sitrin’s popular Riggie Run, Walk & Riggie Fest returns Sunday, October 11, at SUNY Poly.

Volunteers are needed to help with:

Run and walk registration

Selling 50/50 tickets

Serving as Kids Run course marshals

Riggie Fest admission, tickets, ballots and attendance

There is also a pretty tasty perk: All volunteers receive admission to Riggie Fest.

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Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Marc Deperno at mdeperno@sitrin.com.

Join the Halloween Fun at the Boolermaker Kids Run

The Boolermaker Kids Run will take over F.T. Proctor Park on Saturday, October 24.

The Halloween-themed youth race needs volunteers for several assignments, including:

Parking

Registration

Course marshaling

Medal distribution

Goody bags

Children’s activities

Additional event-day duties

To volunteer, contact Boilermaker Volunteer Director Cindy Dardano at cindy@boilermaker.com.

Volunteer Along the Erie Canal

Boats, bikes and plenty of community spirit will come together during the Canal Cities Classic Boat Race and Canal Trail Roll on Saturday, September 19.

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The paddle boat race will travel from Bellamy Harbor in Rome to Harbor Point in Utica. Volunteers are needed to assist with packet pickup, traffic direction, organizing paddlers at the starting line, water stations, event setup and the merchandise table.

Anyone interested in helping with the boat race can contact Laura Cohen at lcohen@cityofutica.com.

The accompanying Canal Trail Roll will take cyclists on a 20-mile ride along the Erie Canal. Organizers are looking for bike shepherds, water station volunteers and course marshals.

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To help with the bike ride, contact Danielle Salisbury at dsalisbury@romeny.gov.

Planning Begins for the 50th Boilermaker

These fall events are just the warmup for a major Central New York milestone.

Volunteer registration for the 50th running of the Boilermaker Road Race is expected to open in January. Organizers are encouraging returning volunteers, and anyone hoping to participate for the first time, to register early.

Even more volunteers will be needed as Utica prepares to celebrate the race’s milestone anniversary.