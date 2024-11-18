The Best Sandwich In New York And Where To Find It

You can find the best sandwich in all of New York State at several locations across Central and Upstate New York.

Everyone has a certain sandwich that they love. 24/7 Tempo recently did an article that chose the best sandwiches around the nation and it turns out the favorite for New York State is on menus all across Central and Upstate New York.

What Is New York State's Favorite Sandwich?

What Is New York State's Favorite Sandwich?

The best sandwich in New York is the "Beef on weck"

New York City may have its famed deli sandwiches, but to get a real taste of the Empire State you have to head up north where the beef on weck reigns supreme. It's a masterpiece of thin-sliced roast beef, topped with grated horseradish and piled onto a roll topped with salt and caraway seeds called a kummelweck."

Seriously, beef on weck.

History Of Beef On Weck

The history of beef on weck is not well established, but it's believed to have originated in Buffalo, New York in the late 1800s.

It is believed that a German baker named William Wahr, who is thought to have immigrated from the Black Forest region of Germany, created the kummelweck roll while living in Buffalo, New York."

The Daily Meal reviewed the beef on weck as a "roast beef sandwich that dreams are made of" in their article "12 Life-Changing Sandwiches You've Never Heard Of". You can read more on this sandwich history online here.

Here's where to find them in Central and Upstate New York:

