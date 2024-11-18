The Best Sandwich In New York And Where To Find It

Canva/TSM

You can find the best sandwich in all of New York State at several locations across Central and Upstate New York.

Everyone has a certain sandwich that they love. 24/7 Tempo recently did an article that chose the best sandwiches around the nation and it turns out the favorite for New York State is on menus all across Central and Upstate New York.

What Is New York State's Favorite Sandwich?

The best sandwich in New York is the "Beef on weck"

New York City may have its famed deli sandwiches, but to get a real taste of the Empire State you have to head up north where the beef on weck reigns supreme. It's a masterpiece of thin-sliced roast beef, topped with grated horseradish and piled onto a roll topped with salt and caraway seeds called a kummelweck."

Seriously, beef on weck.

History Of Beef On Weck

The history of beef on weck is not well established, but it's believed to have originated in Buffalo, New York in the late 1800s.

It is believed that a German baker named William Wahr, who is thought to have immigrated from the Black Forest region of Germany, created the kummelweck roll while living in Buffalo, New York."

The Daily Meal reviewed the beef on weck as a "roast beef sandwich that dreams are made of" in their article "12 Life-Changing Sandwiches You've Never Heard Of". You can read more on this sandwich history online here.

Here's where to find them in Central and Upstate New York:

UPSTATE LEGENDS: The Story of Buffalo's "Beef on Weck Sandwich!"

While writing my Upstate New York food book (A Taste of Upstate New York) I came to realize that some upstate New York foods are regional, some are micro regional. Turkey joint candy, for example. This unusual looking candy is really known by only those who live in the Utica/Rome region. Salt potatoes are usually known only in the wider Central New York region. Other foods have taken off and while they were once regional only, today have a national following, like spiedies (Binghamton) or half-moon cookies (Utica).

Beef on Weck is an example of a regional food (Western New York) that is slowly seeing its fame and reputation grow all across Upstate New York. The sandwich is made of thinly sliced roast beef, pile high on a crusty kummelweck rolls (salty top) and served with a jus or tangy horseradish. And always with a tart dill pickle spear laying next to it on the plate.

Nobody really knows who started this traditional sandwich, although some think it came from a German bar owner who decided to put kosher salt and caraway on top of a hard roll for his roast beef sandwich believing that it would make his patrons thirsty for "just one more beer." Apocryphal? Who knows?

But what we do know is that, although very simple, the five components to a legendary Beef on Weck sandwich must always be included: The kummelweck roll itself (crusted with Kosher salt and caraway), the thinly shaved roast beef, the eye-watering horseradish, and the drool-inducing dill pickle. Sounds right? Yup!

Since it was "born" in Western New York, this gallery looks at 13 of the best Beef on Weck restaurants in Erie County. They are all awesome!

