Best Guinness Pour Contest Is Back In Central New York

Get ready for the ultimate showdown in perfect Guinness pouring here in Central New York. It's the 3rd annual Best Guinness Pour.

Do you think your favorite bar or bartender has what it takes to pour the best Guinness? Well it's time now to put their money where their mouth is. Here's how it'll work:

2024 Pour Off Semi-Finals

At each Pour Off, bartenders will compete for one of the top 4 spots to advance to the grand finals, making a total of 12 elite finalists. Here's a look at these events:

July 31 - The Celtic Harp, Utica - 6pm

August 6 - One Genny, New Hartford - 6pm

August 13 - Black River Ale House - 6pm

What Are The Bartenders Being Tested On?

Bartenders will have to showcase their mastery of:

The Perfect Pint

The Flawless Half & Half

The Legendary Shamrock Etch

Spectators, come support your local pour masters as they strive for perfection.

Grand Finals

The grand finals will be held on September 17th at Five Points Irish Pub of Utica at 6pm.

This event is hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, John C. Devereux, Division 1, One Genny, The Celtic Harp, Black River Ale House, and Five Points Public House. All participants and attendees must be 21 or older. Valid ID required. Please drink responsibly. This year's event will also raise funds for The Rome Rescue Mission. All this beer and for a good cause? Sign up now right?

