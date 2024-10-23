There are many colleges and universities to choose from across New York State. Where is the best community college?

Why You Should Consider Community College In New York State

Community colleges in New York offer an affordable and flexible path to higher education. Let's be real, we can all save money. Community colleges provide smaller class sizes, personalized attention, and a variety of programs ranging from vocational training to transferable associate degrees, allowing students to explore different career paths. Many community colleges across Upstate New York have partnerships with state universities, making it easier to transfer credits and continue toward a bachelor's degree.

How Do You Find The Best Community College In New York

SmartAsset compared 616 two-year schools nationwide that offer associate degrees, and have at least 500 full-time enrollees based on their retention rates, student-to-faculty ratio, and tuition and fees.

The best community college in the U.S. is located in Wisconsin. Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, WI, claimed the top spot out of 616 schools included in this study. It has a full-time retention rate of 81%, a student-faculty ratio of eight, and $4,766 in tuition and fees for in-state students."

Where Is The Best Community College In New York State?

SUNY Adirondack SUNY Adirondack loading...

For New York, the winner is SUNY Adirondack:

City: Queensbury, NY

Rank across the U.S.: 190

Full-time retention rate: 63%

Student-to-faculty ratio: 15

In-state tuition & fees: $6,088"

SUNY Adirondack was founded in 1961 as Adirondack Community College. They offer a variety of associate degree programs, certificates, and workforce development opportunities. The college provides small class sizes, personalized support, and flexible scheduling options, including online courses. As part of the SUNY system, SUNY Adirondack is highly affordable, with low tuition rates and access to financial aid, scholarships, and transfer programs that allow students to pursue further education at four-year SUNY institutions. You can learn more online here.

