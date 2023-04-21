Why Is Actor Ben Stiller Hanging Out In Upstate New York?

Why was actor Ben Stiller spotted here in Upstate New York in the City of Utica?

According to a Facebook post from Cheryl Zammiello, along with photos posted, actor Ben Stiller was hanging out at Union Station in the City of Utica:

So I had to keep it a secret for a little bit so that people didn’t flock down to the restaurant! But we had a very important visitor today! I was super super excited to meet Mr. Ben Stiller! He will be filming a movie at the train station and he will be using Trackside restaurant and Union station while he’s doing that! You have to watch severance on Apple TV! Great series!"

Cheryl posted several photos of Stiller taking photos with his phone, or video, of Union Station. How cool is that?

Ben Stiller is the son of comedy duo Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, and began his career in show business at a young age. Stiller is best known for his roles in comedic films such as "There's Something About Mary," "Zoolander," and "Meet the Parents." He has also had success in dramatic roles, including in films such as "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" and "Greenberg." Stiller has also had success as a writer, producer, and director, with credits including "The Ben Stiller Show," "Tropic Thunder," and "The Cable Guy." He has won numerous awards for his work.

For those that don't know, "Severance" is an American drama series created by Dan Erickson and produced by Apple TV+. The show premiered on Apple TV+ on February 18th 2022. The show stars a talented ensemble cast including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, and Christopher Walken.

We will keep you updated when we learn more about the project Stiller was working on.

