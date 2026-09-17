A New York State Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Utica boy who may need medical attention.

Missing Teen Last Seen on Sherman Place

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Belvin Abeka was last seen walking on Sherman Place in the City of Utica at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.

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Belvin has autism and may be in need of medical attention.

Description of Belvin Abeka

Belvin is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing:

A gray and black sweatshirt

Light-colored pants

Gray and black sneakers

Utica Police Department Utica Police Department

Call 911 if You See Him

Anyone who sees Belvin or has information about where he may be is asked to call 911 immediately.

Information can also be provided to the Utica City Police Department at 315-223-3461.

View Belvin Abeka’s photo and official missing child information.