If you’ve spent the last few weeks trying to get your kid to bed before midnight, only to give up and binge-watch Netflix while they’re still wide awake... You are not alone.

A new survey shows 9 out of 10 parents agree that bedtime is the hardest routine to reset after summer break. Shocking? Nope. Relatable? Absolutely.

So, why is this such a battle?

Kids protest like you just canceled Christmas (49%)

Late summer nights became the new normal (39%)

Screens, screens, screens (38%)

And let’s be honest, one in three parents admit WE got out of routine too. (Guilty!)

And it’s not just bedtime. We’re also dealing with:

Homework meltdowns (36%)

Getting out the door on time (26%)

Remembering what a normal weekday even looks like (23%)

Here’s the kicker: 60% of parents say their kids’ ability to focus in school depends on bedtime habits, and more than half believe it impacts their development. So sleep matters.

How Do We Fix Bedtime Without Losing Our Minds?

Ease into it – Move bedtime up 15 minutes each night. Baby steps, friends. S creens down, calm up – Swap TikTok for a book or calming playlist. Routine is queen – Bath, snack, story, bed. Predictability makes kids feel secure (even if they don’t admit it).

Pro Tip: If bedwetting is part of the stress. Know it’s completely normal during transitions like back-to-school. Patience, reassurance, and a calm evening routine go a long way.

Top 10 Reasons Bedtime is a Hot Mess Right Now:

Kids resist bedtime like pros Late summer nights stuck around Too much screen time Old routines? Gone. Parents out of sync, too Morning wake-ups are brutal Kids = overtired and overstimulated Parent guilt from holiday “yeses” Too much chaos, too little time Zero motivation to enforce structure

