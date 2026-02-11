If you're staring at an ex's hoodie and getting more bitter than mother nature is right now... today's your lucky day!

Because somewhere between winter number six and “he said he’d grab it next weekend,” that abandoned ex-stuff officially became clutter. And we're done storing emotional baggage we did not sign up for.

Enter the Angry Orchard EX-CHANGE.

What Is the Angry Orchard EX-CHANGE?

Think of it as spring cleaning… but for your emotional well-being.

You send Angry Orchard the junk your ex left behind.

They send you cash to put toward a case of Angry Orchard Hard Cider.

Your ex’s forgotten stuff becomes a forgotten memory, with a little help from Angry Orchard!

The Stuff Central New Yorkers Should Finally Lett Go Of

The hoodie that survived three Utica winters

A vinyl collection collecting dust longer than Route 12 roadwork

Sports gear from a team they stopped caring about

A poster that never matched your living room, even once

That random box you have moved to every apartment

If it has been through multiple seasons with you, it is time.

What Happens After You Ship It Off?

Once Angry Orchard gets your ex’s leftovers, you'll get cash toward a case of hard cider. The items are then sorted and donated when possible, so nothing goes to waste

Except the relationship. Obviously.

