Eat This, Not That put together a list called "7 Worst Store-Bought Hot Dogs to Stay Away From Right Now." Again, this is their list and research, so don't complain at us if they highlight some of your favorites:

"Hot dogs are notorious for piling on sodium and saturated fat, two nutrients with a strong connection to heart disease. Some can even take the title of the world's unhealthiest hot dogs."

In order to put together their list, they compared the nutritional facts of some of the most widely sold hot dog brands in the country to the American Heart Association’s recommended daily servings of saturated fat and sodium. They suggest you stay clear of these:

Eat This, Not That named Ball Park Brand Prime Uncured Beef Franks as the worst store-bought hot dog brand in the country:

"Each hot dog has 710 milligrams of sodium, which is 35% of the daily recommended amount of 2,000-milligram daily," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD. "They're also high in saturated fat, which can raise LDL cholesterol levels.""

Others To Avoid

Bar S Classic Franks ranked #3 on the list. That's usually a favorite in our household. Number 5 on the list may surprise you:

The Gardein Plant-Based Bratwurst may be a close taste and texture alternative for a traditional brat, but it's not a healthier substitute. The theory that plant-based meat alternatives are healthier than their meat counterparts isn't always true. Just one hot dog has 660 milligrams of sodium, or 28% of the amount recommended in a day, which is more than many meat-based franks."

