America’s ‘Worst Fast Food’ Has Over 600 New York Locations

If you're looking for the "worst fast food" chain in New York State, lucky for you there are over 600 locations.

A website called Comic Stadium ranked 40 of America’s most popular fast food chains from “disgraceful” to “excellent.” Their rankings were based on probably the most important factor you could use while ranking any sort of restaurant - the quality of the food. So which restaurant ended up at the very bottom of the leaderboard?

Starbucks Ranked the Absolute Worst Fast Food Restaurant in New York and America

Even though people visit Starbucks all year for coffee and drinks, Comic Stadium was underwhelmed by their food offerings:

Starbucks dominates the coffee shop scene, yet its foray into fast food territory is less stellar. Known for its extensive coffee and drink menu, Starbucks’ food options—sandwiches, pastries, and snacks—often feel like an afterthought. These items, suitable for a quick bite, lack the substance and appeal of actual fast food fare."

I mean, New York is Dunkin country anyways right? You can find over 600 Starbucks locations.

In-N-Out Burger Ranked The Best In America With No New York Locations

According to their list, In-N-Out Burger was ranked number one with their reputation for delivering high-quality, delicious burgers at an affordable price:

The chain’s focus on a simple menu, emphasizing quality over variety, has endeared it to fans across the country."

Too bad you won't find many east of the Mississippi.

This Burger Chain Is New York’s #1 Favorite Fast Food

A new study by QR Code Generator looked into the top fast food joints in all 50 states to determine the most popular. The Empire State's favorite fast food chain was none other than Five Guys. In all, all the locations within New York boast a collective 4.3 stars out of 5 based on Tripadvisor reviews.

America’s Favorite Fast Food Joint Has 655 Locations in New York?

A recent report found nearly 65% of Americans eat some form of fast food each week. Considering how pricey a trip to the drive thru is, that means Americans are coughing up quite a bit of money for their greasy fixes.

PriceListo took this finding a step further and determined which fast food joint, out of the over 250 chains operating in America, was the most popular. Shocking absolutely no one, THIS came in first place.

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

