A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a threat of mass harm involving a middle school inUpstate New York.

A 12-year-old student was taken into custody yesterday afternoon in connection with the threat.

Threat Reported Through Messaging Platform

Police say officers were first notified Saturday evening, February 21, around 6 p.m., after a threat was reported through a messaging platform targeting a school for Monday, February 23.

A safety check of the school was conducted shortly after the report and authorities determined there was no immediate danger at that time.

Investigation Leads to School and Student Identification

Following further investigation, police identified the student as the source of the threat, which was allegedly sent through Snapchat.

Authorities later confirmed the threat involved Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in Albany.

Charges Filed and Court Appearance Scheduled

The student has been charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at Albany County Probation Services Tuesday morning.

Because of the student’s age, her name is not being released.

No Ongoing Threat to Students or Staff

Police say they have remained in close communication with the school district and there are currently no additional threats to the safety of students or staff.

Authorities are urging parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of making threats, emphasizing that any threat of violence, whether in person, by text, or through social media, will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.

