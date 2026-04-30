If the thought of getting on a plane makes your heart race, you’re not alone, and now there’s a new opportunity just a short drive from Central New York that could change everything.

The Albany International Airport is hosting a special “Fear of Flying” course designed to help people overcome anxiety and finally feel confident about air travel.

A Real Solution for a Common Fear

Set for Thursday, June 4, 2026, this two-hour course runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the airport’s Fire House in Latham. It’s specifically designed for anyone whose fear of flying, or other related anxieties, has kept them from traveling for work, family visits, or even vacations.

Learn What’s Happening in Your Brain

The course is led by Capital Region psychiatrist Dr. Griffan Randall, who specializes in anxiety, panic disorders, and phobias.

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He’ll break down why fear responses happen in the brain, what triggers anxiety and panic and he'll provide practical, science-backed techniques to manage those feelings

Get the Pilot’s Perspective

You’ll also hear from Rick Weiss, a retired Southwest Airlines captain and former U.S. Army helicopter pilot.

He’ll tackle the questions most nervous flyers have, including what turbulence really is (and why it’s not dangerous). He'll also talk about how planes handle weather and what all those unfamiliar sounds during a flight actually mean.

By understanding how flying works, many people find their fear starts to lose its grip.

Small Group, Big Impact

The course costs $125 and is intentionally limited in size to create a comfortable, supportive environment where participants can ask questions and share concerns openly.

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Organizers say anxiety around flying is incredibly common, but also very treatable with the right approach.

How to Sign Up

If you’ve been putting off trips, skipping vacations, or avoiding family visits because of fear, this could be your moment to change that.

Get our free mobile app

To register or get more information, email: mhunter@albanyairport.com

The 10 Most Stressful Airports in America for 2026 Before you scroll, here’s how this list came together: researchers at Nova Kratom analyzed 358 U.S. airports using 2025 data on delays, cancellations, and diversions, combining them into a stress index score. Here's a look at the 10 Most Stressful Airports in America for 2026: Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

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