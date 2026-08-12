We may still be squeezing every last drop out of summer, but apparently plenty of people are already thinking about crisp air, cider donuts and long drives just to look at some really pretty trees.

And if fall foliage is your thing, you don't have to travel very far to see some of the best in the country.

New York's Adirondacks have been named the No. 1 place in America to see fall colors in 2026.

Priceline analyzed hotel searches from U.S. travelers for stays between October 2 and October 26, 2026, focusing on destinations known for their fall foliage.

Of all the places travelers are searching, the Adirondacks came out on top.

Why the Adirondacks Are America's No. 1 Fall Foliage Destination

It's not exactly difficult to understand why.

The Adirondack region covers a whopping six million acres filled with mountains, forests, lakes and small towns that look like they were specifically designed for fall weekends.

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Lake Placid, Lake George and Saranac Lake are just a few of the popular destinations within the region, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the colors without spending your entire day hiking up a mountain.

Scenic drives, overlooks and charming downtowns give you plenty of opportunities to take in the views. Of course, if you do want to work for that foliage photo, there are countless hiking trails throughout the Adirondacks.

Another advantage? Fall tends to stick around for a while.

Because the Adirondacks cover such a massive area with different elevations, the colors don't all peak at exactly the same time. Generally, late September into early October is a great time to plan a trip, although Mother Nature ultimately gets the final say.

There's More Than Fall Foliage in the Adirondacks

If staring at trees isn't enough to build an entire weekend around, there's plenty more happening throughout the Adirondacks in the fall.

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The region's autumn attractions include corn mazes, Oktoberfest celebrations, wineries and cideries and even hot air balloon rides that let you see the foliage from above.

You can also turn leaf peeping into a road trip, which may be one of the easiest ways for Central New Yorkers to enjoy the season without committing to a big vacation.

And let's be honest, there's something about a mountain town in October that makes you suddenly want to wear flannel and spend $9 on a pumpkin spice latte.

The Adirondacks Beat Some Serious Fall Foliage Competition

New York claiming the top spot is even more impressive when you see what else made Priceline's list.

The Columbia River Gorge along the Washington-Oregon border came in at No. 2, followed by Aspen, Colorado, at No. 3.

Bucks County, Pennsylvania, ranked fourth, while Bretton Woods in New Hampshire rounded out the top five.

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Perhaps the biggest surprise for Northeast leaf peepers is Vermont. Stowe, a place practically synonymous with postcard-perfect New England fall foliage, didn't make the top five. It landed at No. 9.

The 10 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in America in 2026

According to Priceline's hotel search data, these are the destinations attracting the most interest from travelers looking for fall colors:

Adirondacks, New York Columbia River Gorge, Washington and Oregon Aspen, Colorado Bucks County, Pennsylvania Bretton Woods, New Hampshire Tunnel of Trees, Michigan North Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada The Berkshires, Massachusetts Stowe, Vermont French Lick, Indiana

The list has a little bit of everything, from New England mountain towns and covered bridges to Colorado's golden aspens and the waterfalls of the Pacific Northwest.

But for us here in New York, it's hard to argue with No. 1.

When Will Fall Foliage Peak in New York in 2026?

Before you start making concrete plans around one particular weekend, remember that peak foliage isn't something you can put on the calendar months ahead of time.

Weather, temperatures and elevation all play a role in when leaves change and how long those colors stick around.

Historically, some of the Adirondacks' best color arrives from late September into early October, with foliage generally progressing from the higher elevations and northern areas into other parts of New York.

Your best bet is to start watching New York's fall foliage reports as we get closer to September and October.

Because apparently the rest of America has discovered what New Yorkers already knew: when fall arrives, it's pretty hard to beat the Adirondacks.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams