Ace Hardware Is Giving Away Free American Flags Ahead Of Memorial Day
On Saturday, May 23, participating Ace Hardware stores around New York will give away one million American flags as part of their annual Memorial Day flag giveaway.
The first 240 customers at participating locations will receive a free 8” x 12” American flag, no purchase necessary.
Ace Hardware And VFW Continue Memorial Day Tradition
But the part that makes this even more meaningful is what happens next.
For every flag handed out in stores, Ace Hardware will donate a second flag to local VFW Posts to place on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day as a way to keep the true meaning of Memorial Day visible in neighborhoods across America.
Millions Of Flags Have Been Distributed Across America
Over the last eight years, Ace Hardware and the VFW say they’ve distributed more than 8 million American flags through the program.
Read More: Did Memorial Day Begin in New York?
It’s a small gesture, but one that creates a pretty powerful visual in communities across the country every Memorial Day weekend.
How To Get A Free Memorial Day Flag From Ace Hardware
If you want to grab one, you may want to get there early. Once stores hit the 240-flag limit, they’re gone.
You can check participating locations through Ace Hardware’s official website.
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