9 Super Delicious Upstate New York Pancake Locations

Photo by nichiiro on Unsplash

Let's get ready to pile on the syrup, butter, and other delicious sweet toppings. Here's 9 super delicious Upstate New York pancake restaurants.

Did you know by the way that March 1st is Pancake Day? What better way to celebrate.

Pancake History

Throughout history, Pancakes have played a significant role during the Lenten season. Just like a fish fry, people love their pancakes.

According to Historic UKPancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Shrove Tuesday was the last opportunity to use up eggs and fats before embarking on the Lenten fast and pancakes are the perfect way of using up these ingredients.

They say that the typical ingredients to make pancakes are very symbolic:

  • Eggs ~ Creation
  • Flour ~ The staff of life
  • Salt ~ Wholesomeness
  • Milk ~ Purity

Fun Fact- the Ancient Greeks made pancakes called  tagenias:

Tagenites were made with wheat flour, olive oil, honey, and curdled milk, and were served for breakfast."

The Ancient Romans called their pancakes alia dulcia, Latin for "other sweets". These were much different from what are known as pancakes today. But, as we know, everyone clearly loved pancakes throughout history.

Where Can You Find The Best Pancakes?

We turned to all sorts of local Facebook food review groups to compile this list. If you have any suggestions, text us on our station app. We decided to take the top 9 suggestions and compile them on this list for you. Happy Pancake hunting!

9 Flipping Great Places To Find Pancakes In Upstate New York

Here's just 9 of the places you need to visit for a stack here close to home.

Comments
