Do You Remember These 44 Central New York Classic Bars And Nightclubs?

You know this feel all too well- those moments of your past where you and your friends or your family would go out and spend a night out at your regular Central New York bar or restaurant. Don't you just wish you could go back in time?

Wouldn't it be nice to revisit some of those old favorite spots that no longer exist? Maybe the buildings are still there, or they go by a different name, but these were your spots.

New York State has the honor of holding the title for the oldest bakery in America. One bakery has been baking incredible baked goods since 1892. Utica's oldest bar still in operation is probably older than your grandparents.

Gerbers on Liberty Street is Utica's oldest Prohibition-era bar. The full official title is "Gerbers 1933 Tavern" to honor the year in which Prohibition was repealed, and the year it officially (legally) started serving alcohol. Of course, Uticans could still get a drink there when you legally couldn't. You can read more on those stories online here.

As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite bars and nightclubs from yester-year are long gone. We asked the question on social media "Age yourself by naming a CNY bar or nightclub from back in the day." Central New York and the Mohawk Valley didn't disappoint. We had well over 50 places to choose from. We decided to highlight the top 44 answers below.

Do any of these spots ring a bell for you? Bring back any great memories? Let us know inside our station app.

