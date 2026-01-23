Animal rescue volunteers are working around the clock to help hundreds of domesticated pet rats rescued from a now-condemned home in Rocky Point, about 70 miles east of Manhattan.

Over the past two weeks, a small but dedicated group of volunteers from Strong Island Animal Rescue League has safely collected more than 450 white pet rats. Many are now receiving veterinary care for treatable conditions like mites, minor infections, and bite wounds. The overwhelming majority are expected to recover fully and go on to live healthy lives.

Even better news: more than 200 rats have already been placed into foster or adoptive homes, with help from families both locally and out of state. Rescue groups in places like Virginia and Connecticut have stepped up, transporting dozens of rats to new beginnings.

Still, more than 200 rats are waiting.

This is where you come in.

Why Foster or Adopt a Rat or Two

Pet rats are social, intelligent, and affectionate animals. They thrive in pairs or small groups and form strong bonds with both humans and each other. Rescue volunteers are encouraging adopters to take in two or three at a time so the rats can stay social and comfortable as they adjust.

Despite common misconceptions, pet rats are clean, curious, and surprisingly friendly. Many people compare them to hamsters or guinea pigs, with the added bonus of higher intelligence and personality.

Fostering provides immediate relief by freeing up space for continued rescue and medical care. Adoption gives these animals the long-term stability they deserve after surviving a chaotic start.

A Second Chance for an Overlooked Pet

Rescue workers say rats are often overlooked simply because they are misunderstood. They are frequently seen as undesirable pets, despite being bred specifically for companionship and not at all like wild rodents.

This rescue effort has shown how quickly things can spiral when animal care becomes overwhelming. More information on fostering and adoption opportunities is available through Strong Island Animal Rescue League.

