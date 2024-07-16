Celebrate The 25th Anniversary Of Rome New York’s Woodstock ’99

Can you believe that 25 years ago Woodstock '99 rocked the world with legendary performances, and one insane atmosphere, right here in Rome? One bar is looking to celebrate.

Stockdale's of Oriskany is hosting The 25th Anniversary Of Woodstock '99 on Wednesday July 24th from 7PM - 9PM:

"We’re going to play some bits & clips from Woodstock 99! Some of you were there, some of you listened to it & some of you avoided it like the plague! Stop in, have some drinks & relive it!'

Enjoy drink specials, and try and remember the positive impact the event had on our area.

Netflix’s Woodstock ‘99 Documentary Shows Dark Side Of Festival

The three-part series is called......ummm......"Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99." It premiered on August 3rd 2022. It showcased unseen home movie footage, commercial archive, and artist video. Along with that, a lot of local audio, video, and news coverage was featured. In the trailer you can spot a quick WKTV news clip.

“What caused the festival to explode into violence? Was it a product of late 90s societal dysfunction, fueled by entitled frat boys? Incitement by the aggressive music of headlining rap metal bands – Korn, Limp Bizkit, Rage Against the Machine? Or the inevitable result of ruthless commercial exploitation by the festival organizers?”

The docuseries features interviews with many of the festival’s participants and artists, including Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Jewel, Fatboy Slim, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, and the late Woodstock organizer Michael Lang. You can read more on this special that aired and shocked Central New York online here.

