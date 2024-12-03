Heading into 2025, New Yorkers will be seeing new laws rolling out. Some significant legislative updates will impact everything from wages to reproductive rights. Whether you're a working mom, an expecting parent, or simply someone who likes to stay informed, here's what you need to know about these new laws.

1. COVID-19 Leave Expiration

COVID-19 leave legislation, which provided job protection and paid leave for those impacted by the virus, will officially end on July 31, 2025. While many of us hope to leave the pandemic in the rearview mirror, this marks a shift in workplace protections that have been in place since 2020.

2. NYS Minimum Wage Increase

On January 1, 2025, the minimum wage in New York is getting a modest boost. Workers in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island will see their wages rise to $16.50 per hour, while those upstate will make a minimum of $15.50 per hour. It’s not a massive jump, but every extra dollar counts, especially in today’s economy.

3. Salary Threshold for Overtime Exemption

If you’ve ever wondered why you’re not getting overtime pay, this might explain it. Starting in 2025, the salary thresholds for executive and administrative overtime exemptions are increasing. If you earn $1,237.50 per week in NYC, Westchester, or Long Island—or $1,161.65 per week upstate—you’ll be exempt from overtime pay. Know your worth and keep tabs on those timecards.

4. Abortion Rights Amendment

Reproductive rights take center stage with a new constitutional amendment protecting abortion access. Effective January 1, 2025, women in New York will continue to have autonomy over their bodies and access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare.

5. Paid Prenatal Leave

Pregnant workers rejoice! Starting in 2025, New York is introducing paid prenatal leave, allowing expectant mothers to take time off for doctor visits, medical procedures, and other prenatal needs without sacrificing their paychecks.

Federal Laws to Watch in 2025

On the federal front, 2025 will also usher in new regulations, including:

Expanded Child Tax Credits: Families can expect larger tax credits for dependents under new IRS guidelines.

A proposed federal paid leave program aims to support workers caring for children, elderly relatives, or their own health needs.

A proposed federal paid leave program aims to support workers caring for children, elderly relatives, or their own health needs. Digital Privacy Protections: New laws will strengthen consumer data protections for online transactions and social media usage.

