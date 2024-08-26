Here’s Your 2024 New York State Fair Food Map

Looking for your favorite Great New York State Fair food vendor? Or, want to discover a new favorite? Here's a handy map for 2024.

There are over 100 vendors offering up all types of cuisine. With that many options, it's easy to get lost, or miss a classic. Also, a lot of vendors have moved their locations around. How can you find your favorite?

There’s an interactive fair map you can use online. On Reddit, someone posted how they made this handy map via Google Maps.

Hello, Cuse Redditors. I would like to share my Google Map of the New York State Fair for this year. I originally created this several years ago for family and friends, but I thought it might be helpful to post it here. The map serves as a handy guide for food and beverage, along with other layers that you can view: a sausage sandwich finder (indicating the brand used), tram stops, and a "gone but not forgotten" tab with vendor locations dating back to the 1950s."

You can open it on a desktop or on your phone. Your phone should automatically open it in Google Maps if you have it installed. Viewing from the desktop is a lot easier to navigate. Most vendor listings include general menu items with recent pricing and pictures.

You can also search for your food vendors online here.

New York State Fair’s Tasty Tuesday: A Foodie’s Paradise

Indulge in your favorites during Tasty Tuesday. Food will be offered at discounted prices on Tuesday, August 27. The New York State Fair runs from August 21 through September 2. Read more online here.

