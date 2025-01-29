2 Woman Arrested After Brawl At New York Strip Club
A chaotic scene unfolded early Monday morning at a strip club in New York where a fight broke out involving 15 people. Police were called to the club after reports of a large altercation erupting inside. Once at the club, officers had to use pepper spray to break up the melee.
Second Fight Breaks Out in Parking Lot
Just as police thought they had the situation under control, a second fight broke out in the Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club parking lot. This led to the arrests of two women—a 32-year-old from Amherst and a 29-year-old from Tonawanda—who were taken into custody.
Two Women Arrested After Massive Brawl at Cheektowaga Strip Club
The first woman faces disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges, while the second was charged with harassment, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration after allegedly pushing an officer during the altercation.
Authorities have not said what started the fight or whether either woman was an employee of the club. The incident remains under investigation.
