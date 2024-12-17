2 Major Retailers In New York Restricting Cash Purchases?

2 major retailers in New York State have just announced new policy restricting cash purchases. Honestly though. what does this even mean?

According to Clover, about 30 percent of Americans don’t carry any cash, and 76 percent of shoppers that do carry some money keep less than $50 in their wallets, with nearly half having less than $20.

Target and Walmart have been adjusting the checkout process, surprising many shoppers. For example, coupons can no longer be used to earn cash back, and store employees cannot override the register if a transaction is blocked.

Another change has to do with cash.

Target and Walmart are not cutting off cash transactions altogether. Instead, they are safeguarding themselves against fraud. Walmart, Target, and other retailers have updated their cash policies as of the beginning of December, and several banks and ATMs will also stop accepting this type of currency as well.

Effective immediately, any bills $500 and larger won't be accepted at these retailers. Who knew that $500, $1,000, or $10,000 bills even exist? They're not being made anymore, but they are apparently still in circulation.

As you continue your holiday shopping, remember that Target stores also don't accept:

Foreign checks and currency

Mall certificates and chamber bucks, except at some stores

Money orders

Cashier's checks

Personal checks

Business checks

Merchant gift cards, except Starbucks gift cards

It Is Officially Illegal To Buy Pets In New York

A new law goes into effect on December 15 that will ban retail stores from legally selling pets. This will include dogs, cats, and rabbits and any animals sold before December 15th can't remain on the premises.

You can read the full scoop online here.

