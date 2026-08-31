Mother nature knows it's still Summer, but that doesn't mean we aren't in for some wild changes in weather, including those dreaded temperature swings. Unfortunately, those changes in weather can cause problems for our immune systems.

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Now, thousands of nasal swab products nationwide are being recalled so it's worth making sure your medicine cabinet is ready to help protect you as the weather turns colder.

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What's Recalled

More than 318,000 cartons of Zicam nasal swab products are being recalled due to potential microbial contamination.

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The nationwide recall has been issued by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the following products.

Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs (Cooling Menthol & Eucalyptus)

Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs (20 single-use swabs per carton)

According to the recall, only specific cartons are affected. Those include the following lot numbers.

Lot # UN52882 — Exp. Date: 04/30/2028

— Exp. Date: 04/30/2028 Lot # UN53431 — Exp. Date: 06/30/2028

— Exp. Date: 06/30/2028 Lot # UN60411 — Exp. Date: 08/31/2028

Piotr Marcinski Piotr Marcinski

What's The Risk

The recall has been issued after a failure to meet current Food and Drug Administration Good Manufacturing Practice standards following what is known as out-of-limits microbiology safety test results.

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Potential microbial contamination that may cause temporary or reversible adverse health effects on patients.

What You Should Do

Users of the products are urged to check their packages or visit the Zicam Official Website to verify product labels.

If users find that they have the recalled products, they are asked to stop use immediately.

Anyone that would like assistance or more information can contact customer service at (800) 981-4710.