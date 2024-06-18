You Can Fly In Legendary World War II Planes In Central New York

Take a step back in time as you fly the friendly skies in a plane from World War II. The Commemorative Air Force is bringing the sights, sounds, and smells of aviation history to Central New York.

Planes, pilots, and crews make up the AirPower Squadron – an ever-changing assortment of military aircraft touring around the country that you can see and take a ride in. This week they are in Syracuse, New York.

The Squadron always includes at least one of the two rarest World War II bombers in the world – FIFI, the most famous, flying Boeing B-29 Superfortress and Diamond Lil, an equally rare B-24 Liberator.

Air Tour at Syracuse Airport

National Air Tour of Historic WWII Aircraft is at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport from June 19-23 with FIFI, the most famous and rarest of them all.

P-51 Mustang Gunfighter

Take a ride in the best fighter of WWII. Go-Fast, pull G's, and enjoy the stallion of the US Army Air Corps.

Boeing Stearman

Experience the thrill and joy of an open cockpit biplane. The PT-17 trained more crews than any other aircraft during WWII. The Stearman is a great experience.

T-6 Texan

Fly in the legendary trainer of World War II. Our aviators were taught how to fly in the same type of trainer. This is a true warbird ride that will take you back 80 plus years.

RC-45J Expediter

The C-45 was used during World War II as a multi-engine trainer. It was also used for light cargo transport and general transportation duties, most often as VIP transport.

Tour Dates & Times

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

B-29 cockpit tours available all day.

PT-13, T-6, & RC-45J available for rides all day.

Thursday, June 20, 2024

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

B-29 cockpit tours available all day.

PT-13, RC-45J, & T-6 available for rides all day.

Friday, June 21, 2024

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

B-29 cockpit tours available all day.

P-51, PT-13, RC-45J, & T-6 available for rides all day.

Saturday, June 22, 2024

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

B-29 flies at 9 AM and 10:30 AM

B-29 cockpit tour available after noon.

P-51, PT-13, RC-45J, & T-6 available for rides all day.

Sunday, June 23, 2024

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

B-29 flies at 9 AM and 10:30 AM

B-29 cockpit tour available after noon.

P-51, PT-13, RC-45J, & T-6 available for rides all day

