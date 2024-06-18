You Can Fly In Legendary World War II Planes In Central New York
Take a step back in time as you fly the friendly skies in a plane from World War II. The Commemorative Air Force is bringing the sights, sounds, and smells of aviation history to Central New York.
Planes, pilots, and crews make up the AirPower Squadron – an ever-changing assortment of military aircraft touring around the country that you can see and take a ride in. This week they are in Syracuse, New York.
The Squadron always includes at least one of the two rarest World War II bombers in the world – FIFI, the most famous, flying Boeing B-29 Superfortress and Diamond Lil, an equally rare B-24 Liberator.
Air Tour at Syracuse Airport
National Air Tour of Historic WWII Aircraft is at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport from June 19-23 with FIFI, the most famous and rarest of them all.
READ MORE: Insect Invasion Hits Central New York
P-51 Mustang Gunfighter
Take a ride in the best fighter of WWII. Go-Fast, pull G's, and enjoy the stallion of the US Army Air Corps.
Boeing Stearman
Experience the thrill and joy of an open cockpit biplane. The PT-17 trained more crews than any other aircraft during WWII. The Stearman is a great experience.
READ MORE: Famous House on the Roof in Syracuse Has New Look
T-6 Texan
Fly in the legendary trainer of World War II. Our aviators were taught how to fly in the same type of trainer. This is a true warbird ride that will take you back 80 plus years.
READ MORE: Gear Up for Free Camping at 7 New York Campsites
RC-45J Expediter
The C-45 was used during World War II as a multi-engine trainer. It was also used for light cargo transport and general transportation duties, most often as VIP transport.
READ MORE: 2 of 10 Best Lakes in the Country Can be Found in New York
Tour Dates & Times
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
B-29 cockpit tours available all day.
PT-13, T-6, & RC-45J available for rides all day.
Thursday, June 20, 2024
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
B-29 cockpit tours available all day.
PT-13, RC-45J, & T-6 available for rides all day.
Friday, June 21, 2024
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
B-29 cockpit tours available all day.
P-51, PT-13, RC-45J, & T-6 available for rides all day.
Saturday, June 22, 2024
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
B-29 flies at 9 AM and 10:30 AM
B-29 cockpit tour available after noon.
P-51, PT-13, RC-45J, & T-6 available for rides all day.
Sunday, June 23, 2024
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
B-29 flies at 9 AM and 10:30 AM
B-29 cockpit tour available after noon.
P-51, PT-13, RC-45J, & T-6 available for rides all day
21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams