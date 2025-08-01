If you’re a woman running a business in Herkimer or Oneida County, this could be the boost you’ve been waiting for.

The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, along with Baird Private Wealth Management and Griffiss Institute, is offering five $5,000 grants this year, a total of $25,000, to help local women-owned businesses grow.

Who Can Apply for the $5K Grants?

The only requirements? Your business needs to be at least 51% women-owned and have been operating for at least a year. Applications are open now, but the clock is ticking. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, September 30th, 2025. You can find the application online at womensfundhoc.org.

Since 2022, The Women’s Fund has awarded 14 grants, adding up to $70,000, to local women-owned businesses. And the momentum keeps building.

Why This Grant Program Matters for Local Entrepreneurs

“Each year the number of applicants continues to increase,” said Ellen Rainey, vice president of The Women’s Fund Board of Directors and chair of the grants committee. “Even if applicants didn’t get a grant in the past, we encourage them to try again. This initiative has brought women-owned businesses in our area together, and they’re helping each other succeed.”

That sense of community is part of what makes this program so powerful. It’s not just about the money, it’s about connecting women entrepreneurs, giving them tools, and helping them take the next step in their business journey. The grants can be used for practical needs like equipment, hardware and software, consulting services, training, education, or even marketing. It can be used for whatever helps push their business forward.

Key Deadlines and How to Apply

If you’ve been running a business and feel like this might be your year, don’t wait. These grants will be awarded in November 2025, and applying is free. It could be the opportunity that changes everything for your business. For all the details, and to apply before the September 30 deadline, head to womensfundhoc.org.

