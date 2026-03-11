Something Wild is Coming to Central New York

First, it was the Big Cat Bungalows, where you could sleep near some of the most majestic felines.

Then came the African Safari tents, which are set to open this spring for a full-on immersive adventure.

And now? Get ready, because the next level of wild is about to hit The Haven in Chittenango.

Introducing Wolf Den Cottages at The Haven

Yes, you read that right. Wolf Den Cottages are a brand-new, one-of-a-kind overnight experience where you’ll stay right alongside a wolf pack.

Imagine waking up to the sound of howls echoing through the night, watching the pack interact in their natural habitat, and getting a closer look at these incredible creatures than you ever thought possible.

This isn’t just a visit—it’s an adventure, a story you’ll tell forever.

Photo by Vincent van Zalinge on Unsplash

Brand New Cottages & Immersive Experiences

The cottages themselves are fresh off the drawing board: modern, comfortable, and designed to make you feel like you’re part of the wild.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, animal lover, or just looking for a unique getaway, this is an experience unlike anything else in Central New York.

READ MORE: Purr-fect Getaway - We Slept With Lions & Tigers At The Haven

If they are anything like the bungalows we stayed in, it'll be another wild experience that won't be forgotten.

Coming Late Summer / Early Fall

Wolf Den Cottages are slated to open late summer into early fall, giving you plenty of time to plan your wild adventure.

Spots will be limited, because let’s be honest—who wouldn’t want to sleep next to a wolf pack?