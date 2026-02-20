Oh Good. It’s That Kind of Friday.

Another winter storm is coming to Central New York, bringing a little bit of everything.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 AM this morning (2/20/25) until 1 AM Saturday, because apparently, Old Man Winter isn't done with us yet.

What’s Falling From The Sky?

It’s a lovely little cocktail of mixed precipitation. We’re talking up to an inch of snow and around two-tenths of an inch of ice — especially at higher elevations and those east-facing slopes of the Catskills.

Oh, and the highest peaks? They could see up to a quarter inch of ice.

Who Gets the Mess?

Delaware, Otsego, Southern Oneida, and Sullivan Counties — congratulations, you’re the chosen ones.

What This Actually Means

Slippery roads. Sketchy sidewalks. That awkward slow-motion slide into your driveway.

The morning commute? Not great.

The evening commute? Also not great.

The Silver Lining (Sort Of)

Lower elevations and areas east of the Catskills should switch over to plain rain after a shorter burst of freezing rain this morning. So… slightly less chaotic.

Drive slow. Give yourself extra time. And maybe don’t test your luck on those hills today.

Winter in New York: always keeping us humble.

How many days are left until Spring again?

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Friday: A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 37.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.