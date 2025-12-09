Another winter storm is hitting Central New York, and it looks like it’s not going to be gentle. Snow, wind, and slippery roads are on the way—especially in the higher regions.

After just getting hit by the last storm, drivers are being warned to be ready for tricky travel over the next couple of days.

It's not even Christmas, and we've already seen several storm watches or advisories. It's starting to sound like we're in for a long, snowy, cold winter season.

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Eastern Lake Ontario region in Northern Oneida, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. It remains in effect until the morning of Thursday, December 11.

Heavy snow is possible, with totals of 7 inches or more, especially across higher terrain. The heaviest accumulations are expected on the Tug Hill Plateau and the western Adirondack foothills.

Snow-covered roads and low visibility could make travel very difficult, potentially disrupting Wednesday’s morning and evening commutes.

Utica/Rome

A fast-moving clipper system could bring a few quick inches of snow on Wednesday to the Utica/Rome area. The heaviest snow is expected in the morning through early afternoon. This may create slick roads.

Scattered snow squalls are also possible in Central New York on Thursday.

Long Range Utica/Rome Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -1.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers before 10 PM, then a chance of snow showers after 3 AM. Cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday: Snow showers before 10 AM, then rain and snow showers between 10 AM and 4 PM, then rain showers after 4 PM. High near 38.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 1 AM. Low around 21.

Thursday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Monday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 21.