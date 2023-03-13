This late-season snowstorm could be the biggest one yet. The Winter Storm Watch is now a Winter Storm Warning for Central New York. It looks like we may get more snow than first predicted.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 2 PM Monday, March 13 through 5 AM Wednesday, March 15 for Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan counties. Herkimer and Onondaga counties will be under a Winter Storm Watch.

Heavy Snow 1-3 Inches Per Hour

Heavy snow is expected to make travel difficult to impossible during the morning and evening commutes. 40 MPH wind gusts could reduce visibility Tuesday night.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are possible at times. Scattered power outages are possible from a combination of heavy snow and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service is calling for total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches with 40 mph wind gusts. But every snowstorm this winter has ended with less snow than expected. Let's hope this one follows suit.

Long Range CNY Forecast

Monday: A chance of snow before 10 am, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain between 10 am and 11 am, then rain after 11 am. High near 38. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday Night: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 2 am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 31. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

Tuesday: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all rain after 5 pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 37. North wind 7 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of around 6 inches.

Tuesday Night: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 7 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

