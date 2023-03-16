Outlaws Coming to New York For Two Massive Outdoor Concerts
The outlaws are coming to New York this summer.
Willie Nelson is bringing his friend to the Empire State for the 2023 Outlaw tour that first began in 2016. This year's tour will be the largest one to date that will celebrate Willie’s legendary life and legacy on his 90th birthday year.
“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour” says Willie Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”
Outlaws in New York
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts- July 29, 2023
Willie Nelson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Darien Lake Amphitheater - July 30, 2023
Willie Nelson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Tickets for the Outlaw tour will go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 AM. VIP packages, including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise, will be available.
FrogFest 34
Russell Dickerson will headline FrogFest 34 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on June 17.
$30 general admission and $70 VIP tickets are now on sale.
ENTERTAINMENT
Russell Dickerson
Mike Gossin (formerly of Gloriana)
Mark Taylor
Alyssa Trahan
Whiskey Creek
Broken Rule
Grizzly Ridge Band
Grit N Grace
WHAT: FrogFest 34
WHEN: June 17
WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds
GATES: 11:30 AM
MUSIC: 12:00 PM