Outlaws Coming to New York For Two Massive Outdoor Concerts

The outlaws are coming to New York this summer.

Willie Nelson is bringing his friend to the Empire State for the 2023 Outlaw tour that first began in 2016. This year's tour will be the largest one to date that will celebrate Willie’s legendary life and legacy on his 90th birthday year.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour” says Willie Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Outlaws in New York

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts- July 29, 2023

Willie Nelson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Darien Lake Amphitheater - July 30, 2023

Willie Nelson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Tickets for the Outlaw tour will go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 AM. VIP packages, including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise, will be available.

Willie Nelson performs during Farm Aid 2009. Taylor Hill, Getty Images loading...

FrogFest 34

Russell Dickerson will headline FrogFest 34 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on June 17.

$30 general admission and $70 VIP tickets are now on sale.

Provided Photo Provided Photo loading...

ENTERTAINMENT

Russell Dickerson

Mike Gossin (formerly of Gloriana)

Mark Taylor

Alyssa Trahan

Whiskey Creek

Broken Rule

Grizzly Ridge Band

Grit N Grace

WHAT: FrogFest 34

WHEN: June 17

WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds

GATES: 11:30 AM

MUSIC: 12:00 PM

Looking Back at More Than Three Decades of FrogFest Concerts FrogFest started on a slab of concrete over three decades ago. It's grown into an all-day festival with top-notch Nashville talent. Take a look back at FrogFest concerts in Central New York.

5 Reasons You Need VIP Tickets For FrogFest 35 Why buy VIP for FrogFest 34? There's more than one reason. Here's five.