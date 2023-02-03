CNY Animal Park Offering ‘Otterly’ Adorable Valentine’s Day Cards
OMG my heart! One Central New York animal park is offering 'otterly' adorable cards for Valentine's Day this year.
Owen and Otis, the two adorable otters at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenago, are paw-painting Valentine's Day cards for a unique gift this year.
Penguin Valentine's Day Cards
The African penguins are creating handmade, or should we say feet-made, Valentine’s Day cards too. Each one is special in its own way and foot painted by the cute little fella below.
The cards are only $7, for either the otter or penguin-painted one.
Adopt Tabby Tiger Cub
Kane, the newest addition to The Wild Animal Park, is creating special cards as well. If you adopt the tabby Tiger Cub, you'll not only get a free personalized Valentine’s Day card from Kane, but you also receive a photo and a stuffed animal that looks just like him.
Personal Encounters
The Wild Animal Park is closed for the season but you can still spend time with some of the animals. Enjoy personal encounters with a sloth, hippo, giraffe, otter, penguin, or rhino.
2023 Season
Mark your calendars. The Wild Animal Park will open on April 7 for the 2023 season. The drive-thru safari opens a few weeks later. Learn more about the park in Chittenango and shop in the online store at Thewildpark.com.