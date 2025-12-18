As we roll into the cold months here in Upstate New York, most trees have done exactly what we expect them to do. The leaves turn color, fall to the ground, and trees become naked. But every winter, there’s always that one tree that refuses to get the memo.

Why do some trees have a handful of leaves still on them? Do they grow back? Do they just die?

Why Trees Lose Their Leaves in Winter

First, it helps to understand why trees drop their leaves in the first place. When winter approaches, trees basically go into survival mode. According to Three Rivers Park, tree behavior is closely tied to sunlight. As daylight decreases in the fall, trees slow down their production of chlorophyll, the pigment that makes leaves green and helps plants create energy. Once chlorophyll shuts down, it gets reabsorbed into the tree, allowing other pigments like yellow, orange, and red to finally steal the spotlight.

What Is an Abscission Layer?

At the same time, trees form something called an abscission layer. This is a thin layer of cells that grows between the leaf stem and the branch. Think of it as nature’s off switch. It cuts off the flow of water and nutrients to the leaf, which eventually causes it to fall. This process also protects the tree from cold, dryness, and water loss during winter, when moisture is basically locked up as ice.

Dropping leaves is actually a smart move. Leaves lose water easily, and since trees can’t pull water from frozen ground, hanging onto them would be a losing battle. Instead, trees conserve energy and wait things out until spring.

So why do some trees hang onto their leaves anyway?

This phenomenon is called marcescence, and it’s most commonly seen in oak trees and younger trees. In these cases, the abscission layer doesn’t fully form until spring, which allows the dead leaves to stay attached all winter long. Marcescence usually happens on sexually immature parts of a tree, meaning branches that haven’t started producing flowers yet..... Wait, did we just try and say the tree was sexually immature?

That’s why you’ll often see leaves clinging to lower branches or on younger trees, while older, higher branches are bare. As trees mature, they usually outgrow this behavior and start dropping leaves like everyone else. Even the most stubborn trees eventually let go. When spring arrives and new growth begins, those lingering brown leaves finally fall away, making room for fresh green ones. Nature always gets the last word, even with the rebels.