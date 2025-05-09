A local talented artist is getting national recognition for helping bring a forgotten superhero back into the spotlight. Here's the scoop on Whitesboro’s own Phil Miller.

Miller has just been named a finalist in the 2024 National Cartoonists Society Divisional Awards, which is kind of like the Oscars for comic book artists. Miller’s standout penciling work on Avenger (New Blood) #1 earned him a spot among the top comic book artists in the country. And he’s not alone. His inking partner Jeff Austin is also sharing the spotlight as a finalist for the same project.

Avenger (New Blood) #1 is published by indie comic house Lenovations Press. This issue revives The Avenger, a golden-age superhero who originally made waves in the 1950s. But instead of a straight-up reboot, the story takes a smart, emotional turn by following Rica Roberts, the granddaughter of the original Avenger’s sidekick, as she uncovers a past full of secrets, masks, and mission-filled nights.

Writer and publisher Len Mihalovich told WKTV that he couldn't be more thrilled:

“Phil and Jeff are two of the best we’ve got,” he said. “This nomination is a testament to their talent, professionalism, and passion for the craft of comic storytelling.”

You can even check out a page from the comic right now on the official NCS finalist showcase here.

Whether you’re a longtime comic fan or just someone who loves seeing local artists succeed, this is a big deal. The winners will be announced during the Reuben Awards Weekend in Boston later this year. Fingers crossed Phil and Jeff take home the prize—but even being nominated is already a huge win. Avenger (New Blood) #1 is available in both print and digital format at Lenovations Press.

