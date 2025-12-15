A New York angler has made a splash with a record-breaking catch.

Yongfeng Tian of Brooklyn reeled in a 3-pound, 4-ounce white perch from Cross River Reservoir in Westchester County, a catch that now officially qualifies as a New York State record.

That tiny extra 3 ounces over the previous record from 1991 was all it took to make history.

White Perch: Small Fish, Big Action

White perch may be common in lakes and rivers throughout the state, including the Hudson River, but once you locate a school, the action can be nonstop.

These fish can be caught on a variety of baits and lures, from jigs and worms to minnows, making them a favorite for both seasoned anglers and weekend hobbyists.

Get our free mobile app

Tian submitted his record as part of the DEC’s revamped Angler Achievement Awards Program, which tracks state record fish and recognizes catches of 40 eligible species.

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

New Channel Catfish Record

Dylan Kampnich of Dexter, New York, landed a monster catch earlier this year—a channel catfish weighing in at a whopping 37 pounds, 9 ounces.

He pulled it from Black River Bay in Jefferson County, setting a brand-new state record. The only thing better than the record, is reeling it in with his son.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Dylan’s catch beat the previous record, also set in Black River Bay just three years ago, by nearly two pounds.

READ MORE: Massive 220-Pound Endangered Fish Pulled From New York River

New Fallfish Record

Alex Pidhorodeckyj reeled in a record-breaking fallfish weighing 4 pounds, 1 ounce from the St. Lawrence River in St. Lawrence County last May.

READ MORE: Holy Fish! First Time Angler Reels in 35 Pound Monster From Lake Ontario

This impressive catch shattered a 16-year-old state record—previously held by a fish caught in the Susquehanna River—by nearly half a pound.

New Brook Trout Record

Benjamin Ferguson from Lowville in Lewis County landed an incredible 22-inch, six-pound three-ounce brook trout on July 5, 2025, in the St. Regis Canoe Area.

What’s cool is that this fish just barely beat the old record from 2013 by three ounces — talk about a close call.

Benjamin caught it while slow trolling with a Lake Clear Wabbler, proving patience and the right technique really pay off.

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Submit Your Record-Breaking Catch

Anglers can now submit qualifying catches via smartphone, earning official recognition and even a commemorative species-specific sticker. Categories include the Angler Award, Youth Angler Award, and State Record Award.

For those eager to find the next trophy catch, DEC’s HuntFishNY app’s Tackle Box feature provides everything from access sites and regulations to fish stocking info.